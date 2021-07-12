20th annual Cops Cycling for Survivors kicks off

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Police and community members are hitting the road from Indianapolis Monday for the annual Cops Cycling for Survivors ride around the perimeter Indiana.

The group will ride nearly 1,000 miles in 13 days with hopes of raising awareness and actively supporting survivors of Indiana law enforcement officers who were killed in the line of duty. Cyclists include survivors, active and retired law enforcement officers as well as family and friends of law enforcement.

Dates and route locations for the 2021 Cops Cycling for Survivors ride:

July 12: Police Memorial in Indianapolis to Richmond

July 13: Richmond to Bluffton

July 14: Bluffton to Angola

July 15: Angola to South Bend

July 16: South Bend to Merrillville

July 17: Merrillville to Kentland

July 18: Kentland to Terre Haute

July 19: Terre Haute to Princeton

July 20: Princeton to Huntingburg

July 21: Huntingburg to Jeffersonville

July 22: Jeffersonville to Madison

July 23: Madison to Bloomington

July 24: Bloomington to Crown Hill Cemetery in Indianapolis

The group said it plans to honors over 400 Indiana officers killed in the line of duty by reading a memorial for each officer during the tour.

Cops Cycling for Survivors said proceeds from the annual ride provide line of duty death benefits for primary survivors as well as fund scholarships, camps and other avenues of support for survivors. The group also assists Line of Duty Death Justice as survivors work through years of court dates, including parole hearings and appeals.

To donate and find more information on the group, click here.