INDIANAPOLIS — Officials with the Jennifer McCormick for Governor campaign announced Tuesday that the campaign has achieved its petition signature goal.

According to a news release from the campaign, officials said McCormick’s campaign is “well ahead” of the pace needed to qualify for May’s 2024 Democratic primary in the Indiana Governor’s race. McCormick is the former superintendent of public instruction for Indiana.

Officials said signatures for McCormick’s campaign have been collected in each of the state’s nine congressional districts.

“We have always believed this campaign is about empowering the voices of Hoosiers, and our strong petition signature collection demonstrates this. The amazing response of Hoosiers across Indiana shows they are ready for new leadership after 20 years of one-party rule of our state government,” McCormick said in the release. “We will continue to collect petition signatures to give voice to the grassroots effort of those who support our campaign. I am grateful for every single Hoosier who has donated to our campaign and signed a petition in support of my candidacy. I am also thankful for each county and congressional district leader and the countless volunteers who championed our signature efforts.”

McCormick is the only Democrat who has announced their intention to run for the position. A number of Republicans have announced their intention to run for the position, including:

Curtis Hill, a former Indiana Attorney General;

Mike Braun, a current U.S. Senator for Indiana;

Brad Chambers, the former Indiana Secretary of Commerce;

Suzanne Crouch, Indiana’s current lieutenant governor;

Eric Doden, the former president of the Indiana Economic Development Corporation;

Jamie Reitenour.

