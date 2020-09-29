2020 Torchbearer Award winners announced

INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) – Women from around the state are being recognized for breaking down barriers in all aspects of society at this year’s annual Torchbearer Awards Ceremony.

On Monday, the Indiana Commission for Women announced that six women were recognized for overcoming and continuing to confront immense challenges with courage, perseverance and compassion while serving as an inspiration to others.

This year’s recipients are:

Andie Hines-Langemann (Fort Wayne), Elevate Northeast Indiana, “Own Your Success”

Wendy Davis (Fort Wayne), Allen Country Superior Court Judge, HOPE Probation Program

Angela Freeman (Indianapolis), Barnes & Thornburg

Ann Murtlow (Indianapolis), United Way of Central Indiana

Marisa Kwiatkowski (Indianapolis), Indianapolis Star, USA Today

Tamika Catchings (Indianapolis), Pacers Sports & Entertainment, Indiana Fever Basketball

“This year’s list of nominees is impressive,” said Chair of ICW Board of Commissioners, Melissa Cotterill. “They have all made significant contributions to the state and to their communities, and we are excited to be recognizing them.”