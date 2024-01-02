HAMMOND, Ind. (WANE) A Powerball ticket worth $200,000 was sold in Hammond for last Saturday’s drawing.

The ticket was purchased at Spot Smoke Shop 502 located at 11001 Indianapolis Boulevard.

The winning Powerball numbers for Saturday, Dec. 30, were: 10-11-26-27-34 with the Powerball of 7 and a Power Play of 4X. Players can check their tickets with the free Hoosier Lottery Mobile App by downloading here.

The ticket holder should ensure their ticket is in a secure place, consider meeting with a financial advisor and contact Hoosier Lottery customer service at 1-800-955-6886 for specific claim instructions.