20-year-old driver ejected from vehicle on I-65

JASPER COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – A 20-year-old woman has sustained serious injuries after being ejected from a vehicle in an accident Saturday morning.

Around 1:30 a.m. police responded to a single vehicle crash on I-65. They found that Jeep left the roadway and drove into the grass median.

Police say the Jeep rolled over several times and came to a rest in the median. The driver, later identified as Jeneisha Thomas of Matteson, was ejected from the vehicle.

Mattenson sustained serious injuries and was transported to the hospital.

The crash is still under investigation.