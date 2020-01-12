2 workers wounded during attempted robbery at restaurant

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (AP) — Two employees at a suburban Indianapolis restaurant were shot during an attempted robbery.

Police said three men wearing masks entered through the rear door of the Bando restaurant in Lawrence after 7:15 p.m. Saturday.

Police said the men encountered the restaurant workers and shot them before fleeing.

The victims were taken to a hospital with wounds that were not considered life-threatening.

Several customers inside the restaurant at the time of the shooting were not hurt.

The shooting occurred in the back of the restaurant, away from the dining area.

No arrests have been made.

