WHITELAND, Ind. (AP) — Authorities say a building under construction collapsed, injuring at least two construction workers.

The building was under construction in the town of Whiteland, about 20 miles south of Indianapolis.

Whiteland Fire Chief Eric Funkhouser tells the Daily Journal that three construction workers were at the site of building working. He says some of the workers had to be pulled out of the collapsed structure. The workers were all taken to an area hospital.

Town Manager Jim Lowhorn says one was transported with lacerations, one was complaining of pain, and one was transported as a precaution. Lowhorn says firefighters are investigating the collapse.