2 women airlifted to hospital after semi rear-ends pickup truck on US-31

PERU, Ind. (WANE) – Two women were airlifted to a Fort Wayne hospital Thursday morning after a semi rear-ended a pickup truck.

Thursday at approximately 10:53 a.m., officers from the Indiana State Police and the Miami County Sheriff’s Office responded to a two-vehicle crash on U.S. 31 at Business U.S. 31.

Indiana State Police Trooper Caleb Clark reports that that Trina Fay Carlson, 26, of Stanwood, MI was driving a semi southbound on U.S. 31, approaching a red stop light at Business U.S. 31, the press release said. The investigation found that the semi did not stop and rear-ended a pickup truck that was driven by Susan Konkle, 62, of rural Rochester.

Konkle and a passenger in the pickup truck, Renee Stouder, 61, of Bourbon, were flown to a Fort Wayne hospital. Their conditions and injuries have not been released.

Trooper Clark reports that Carlson was not injured.

This is an ongoing investigation. At this time the Indiana State Police believe neither the consumption of alcoholic beverages nor narcotics is suspected as having contributed to this crash.

Trooper Clark was assisted at the crash scene by Master Trooper Aaron Schaal, Master Trooper Bart Stouffer, Senior Trooper Jeremy Perez, Trooper Jon Cole, Trooper Jesse Reason, ISP Lieutenant T.J. Zeiser, Samaritan Medical Helicopter, Lutheran Medical Helicopter, and the Peru Fire Department.