INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) – Two troopers with the Indiana State Police were recognized Friday for their efforts in removing impaired drivers from Indiana roadways.

Trooper Israel Rosillo and Trooper Jordin Bilthuis were recognized for their service with the Indiana State Police.

The ISP ceremony in Indianapolis officially recognized officers for dedication, service, bravery, and devotion to the department and the citizens of Indiana. Among those recognized were Trooper Israel Rosillo and Trooper Jordin Bilthuis from the Lowell Post.

In 2021, Trooper Rosillo recorded 110 arrests for drivers who were operating a vehicle while intoxicated. His efforts led all troopers at the Lowell Post, and he had the third highest number of O.W.I. arrests in the state.

Trooper Bilthuis landed the fifth highest number of O.W.I. arrests in the state, with 94 recorded arrests.

ISP said their performance exemplifies the professionalism and integrity expected of an Indiana State Trooper. They are both receiving a gold and white “Life Award” uniform medallion to be worn attached to the uniform whistle chain, and a “Top 5” plaque.

“Although the number of O.W.I. arrests are impressive, they should also be of concern,” said Lt. Terry Gose, commander of the Lowell Post. “Driving impaired puts innocent people at great risk of injury and even death. I commend these two excellent troopers in making our roads safer for everyone.”

Trooper Rosillo is a three-year veteran and Trooper Bilthuis is a two-year veteran of the Indiana State Police.