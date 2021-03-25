2 teenagers dead following crash with semi in southwest Indiana

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – The Indiana State Police is investigating a crash between a semi and a passenger vehicle that claimed the lives to two teenagers.

Preliminary investigation by Master Trooper Polly Blackburn reports that at approximately 1:45 p.m., a Pontiac driven by Shelby Horton, 18, of Carlisle was traveling eastbound on S.R. 58 and disregarded the stop sign on the southbound side of the junction of U.S. 41. The Pontiac continued eastbound and into the northbound lanes of U.S. 41 and into the direct path of a semi driven by Timothy Sarver, 38, of Terre Haute. Sarver hit his brakes and attempted an evasive driving maneuver but was unable to avoid crashing.

The force of the collision caused both the semi and Pontiac to the east side of US 41 and off the roadway, where they both came to a final stop, the press release said.

Officers report that a passenger in the Pontiac, Connor Rodriguez, 16, of Carlisle, was found in the front passenger seat and succumbed to his injuries at the scene.

Shelby Horton was transported to a Terre Haute hospital, but later succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced deceased, the press release said.

Timothy Sarver was uninjured.

Drugs and alcohol are not believed to be a contributing factor of the accident, the press release said.

Family members have been notified.

The crash is being reconstructed by Senior Trooper Tim Rader of the Putnamville State Police Post with the assistance of other troopers.

Assisting Agencies: Sullivan County Sheriff’s Department Sullivan County Coroner’s Office, SCAT ambulance service, Haddon Township Volunteer Fire Department, Sullivan City Fire Department, and Edington’s Wrecker Service