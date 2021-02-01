2 seriously injured after vehicle rear ends semi on I-80

GARY, Ind. (WANE) – Two people were taken to the hospital on Sunday after the vehicle they were in rear ended a semi.

At approximately 7:25 p.m., the Indiana State Police Regional Dispatch Center received 911 calls of a crash on I-80 EB at the 5.8 mile-marker. Troopers Payonk and Glenn responded to the scene and report finding a gray Jeep Cherokee that had rear ended a semi-trailer.

The preliminary investigation reports that the Jeep had been traveling at a high rate of speed before losing control, striking the outer concrete wall, and then rear-ending the parked semi. The semi, operating under WEL Companies Inc. authority, had been involved in an earlier crash and was waiting for a tow truck.

The two occupants inside the Jeep required extrication by the Gary Fire Department, the press release said.

The driver, Nicholas S. Aubuchon, 24, from Hobart, was taken to an area hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries. He was later transported to a Chicago area hospital for further treatment.

The passenger Kelsie E. Figiel, 28, from Merrillville, was transported to an area hospital for treatment of serious injuries.

Troopers report that while at the hospital, several small bags of a gray powdery substance were found in Aubuchon’s possession. Those items along with a small bag of suspected marijuana were then seized and submitted for further testing. Charges are pending.

All persons named in this release are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in court. All charges mentioned are merely accusations, actual charges will be determined by the Lake County Prosecutor’s Office.

Assisting at the scene were the Gary Fire Department, WAAFCO Towing and Double T Towing.