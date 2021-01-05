2 rescued from crashed in northern Indiana

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Authorities say two people have been rescued after being trapped inside a crashed car in a northern Indiana ditch.

The St. Joseph County Sheriff’s Department says hunters discovered the crash around 8:30 a.m. Tuesday. The vehicle was found along a farm lane, and authorities believe they were there less than 24 hours.

The female driver suffered from several injuries, including a possible broken foot. The male passenger suffered from multiple unknown injuries. Both have been hospitalized. Responders at the scene say the two were found conscious and alert.