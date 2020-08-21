2 reported injured in explosion at Purdue University

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — Two people have been injured in an explosion inside Purdue University’s Wetherill Hall of Chemistry.

University spokesman Jim Bush says firefighters were called to the building about 3:40 p.m. Thursday, where two people were working under a hood when a vessel exploded. They were taken to a nearby hospital with injuries there were non-life threatening.

The people injured weren’t identified and their relationship to the university was not revealed.

Bush says the area around the chemistry building and room where the explosion occurred were being cleaned by radiological and environmental personnel