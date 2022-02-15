ELKHART, Ind. (AP) — Authorities say a 19-year-old man has been arrested in the weekend slayings of two people whose bodies were found behind a pizza shop in Elkhart.

Haley Smith and Dustin Carr were shot Saturday night in Elkhart in northern Indiana. They worked at a Papa John’s, and the bodies were discovered by another employee Sunday.

A 19-year-old former employee made incriminating statements to police and is in custody.

Formal charges are expected to be filed against Jose Benitez-Tilley, Jr. this week. The evidence so far includes video from the pizza shop and statements from people who worked there, according to The Elkhart Truth.