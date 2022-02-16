INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) — COVID’s spread across Indiana’s communities is weakening.

The latest COVID community spread map released by the Indiana Department of Health this week shows 36 counties in the orange, up from just four a week prior. Four counties are yellow, the second-highest metric color.

Two northeast Indiana counties – Adams and LaGrange – are yellow in the latest map.

Fifty-two counties remain red.

Daily cases have fallen sharply in Indiana in the last month, from 17,000 cases to 1,400 cases per day.

Graph shows Indiana’s statewide positive cases by day.

For more detailed information on COVID-19 in Indiana, visit coronavirus.in.gov.