NASHVILLE, Ind. (WANE) — Two new trails opened at Brown County State Park in Nashville, Indiana Oct. 7.

The Indiana Department of Natural Resources (DNR), Next Level Trails (NLT) and the Hoosier Mountain Bike Association (HMBA) held an official opening and ribbon cutting ceremony Oct. 7 to commemorate the event.

The trails were the last two of four new trails opened at the state park using a $200,000 grant the NLT awarded to the HMBA in May 2019.

“The trails at Brown County State Park attract visitors from all across the state and country,” said DNR Director Dan Bortner. “These two new trails will provide additional mountain biking opportunities for locals and trail tourists alike.”

The two new trails are called the West Gate and Gnawbone trails, and the other trails made using the grant funding are named the Weed Patch and Limekiln trails.

The grant helped fund development of around 7.5 miles of new trails between the four projects.

Work supported by the grant also improved connectivity between existing trails and park amenities, including the campground, nature center, fire tower and Hesitation Point.

These trails are part of one of 73 different projects across the state that make up NLT, which is part of Gov. Eric J. Holcomb’s Next Level Connections initiative.