INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WANE) Time is running out for whoever bought a winning Powerball ticket worth $2 million in Indiana.

The ticket, purchased at a gas station in Russiaville, will expire at 4:30 p.m. Thursday.

Whoever holds the ticket must present the winning ticket at the Hoosier Lottery Prize Payment office in Indianapolis.

The winning Powerball numbers for Saturday, June 18 are: 10-19-40-45-58 with the Powerball of 25