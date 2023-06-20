RUSH COUNTY, Ind — Two men out hunting coyotes in Rush County were shot and injured in what authorities believe was a hunting accident.

According to the Rush County Sheriff’s Department, the two hunters were out coyote hunting in the area of 400 West and 650 South on Saturday at around 10:52 p.m. when an unknown party began firing in their direction.

The sheriff’s department said both men were struck by the gunfire, but weren’t sure what direction the gunfire came from.

Deputies arrived on scene to find both injured coyote hunters. One of the hunters was flown by helicopter to a hospital while the second was transported by ambulance.

The sheriff’s department said both men are now listed as being in stable condition.

At this time, the sheriff’s department believes the incident was a hunting accident.

The sheriff’s department didn’t report any other individuals being located in the area.

Coyote hunting season runs from mid-October to mid-March in Indiana, according to the Department of Natural Resources. Coyotes can legally be hunted outside the regulated coyote hunting season, however, if a landowner is hunting the animals on his or her own property or if the landowner gives a person written permission.