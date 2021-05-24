2 men hospitalized after pickup truck rear-ends farm tractor pulling disc

KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – Two men were transported to the hospital after a pickup truck rear-ended a farm tractor pulling a disc Monday afternoon.

At approximately 4:50 p.m., Master Trooper Brett Pool was patrolling U.S. 50 near Mt. Zion Road when he drove up on a serious crash involving a farm tractor and a pickup truck.

Preliminary investigation reports that Phillip Murray, 36, of Washington, was driving a 2019 Ford F150 pickup truck eastbound in the driving lane on U.S. 50 approximately 300 yards west of Mt. Zion Road when for unknown reasons rear-ended an eastbound farm tractor pulling a disc. The farm tractor was driving on the shoulder and right lane at the time of the crash.

Photo courtesy of the Indiana State Police

Murray was transported to a Vincennes hospital but was later airlifted to an Evansville hospital where he is currently being treated for serious injuries, troopers report.

The driver of the farm tractor, Jason Wichman, 46, of Washington, was transported to a Washington hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

The eastbound lanes of U.S. 50 were closed for approximately three hours while troopers investigated the crash.

Assisting Officers and agencies were Sergeant Kylen Compton, Sergeant Bill Gadberry, Master Trooper Randy Huddleston, Master Trooper Gary Goodman, Trooper Nick Hatfield, Trooper Jonathan Lukeman, Knox County Sheriff’s Office and Knox County EMS.