2 men die in crash after 1 of them strikes large pig outside Logansport

LOGANSPORT, Ind. (AP) — Two men died from injuries they suffered when their vehicles collided head-on after one of them struck a large pig in northern Indiana.

Cass County Sheriff Ed Schroder says 47-year-old Jeremy Aubrey of Logansport and 44-year-old Shane Saunders of Lucerne died after the crash about 7:30 p.m. Thursday on State Road 25 north of Logansport.

The sheriff says Aubrey was driving a pickup truck when he struck a large pig in the road and the vehicle veered left of center into Saunders’ SUV.

Both men were pronounced dead at hospitals.

