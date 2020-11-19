2 men arrested after fatal shooting of Indiana State student

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP) — Police have arrested two men in connection with shooting at an off-campus party in September that killed an 18-year-old Indiana State University student and wounded two other people.

The Tribune-Star reports that 20-year-old Wesley Meadows, of Gary, and 22-year-old David Farrell, of Terre Haute, were arrested Wednesday on criminal recklessness charges and booked into the Vigo County Jail.

Valentina Delva, of Indianapolis, was shot as she rode in a car leaving the Terre Haute party at around 2 a.m. on Sept. 18.

Two men were also shot but they survived.

A prosecutor says police are awaiting the results of ballistic tests to see if Delva’s death can be linked to a particular shooter.

