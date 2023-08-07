CRAWFORDSVILLE, Ind. – An explosion in Crawfordsville left two people dead and one person injured, according to the Darlington Fire Department.

The victims have been identified as 90-year-old Richard Chastain and 91-year-old Marilyn Fox as confirmed by the Montgomery County Coroner.

Crawfordsville Fire Chief Scott Busenbark said crews responded to a report of a house fire with people possibly trapped inside near the 2900 block of West County Road and 400 North at 8:30 a.m. Saturday.

Busenbark said that, when crews arrived, they found one person who lived inside the home on the front lawn. That person was airlifted to an Indianapolis hospital by helicopter in stable condition.

Busenbark said once the fire was put out and first responders got inside the house, they found two people dead.

“It’s a smaller community for sure,” Busenbark said. “When something like this happens, it hits the whole community.”

The state fire marshal is investigating the cause of the explosion.

The Indiana National Guard issued a statement about Chastain’s death:

We are extremely saddened by the loss of retired Maj. Gen. Richard Chastain, of Crawfordsville, Indiana. Maj. Gen. Chastain had served 36 years in the United States Military and Indiana National Guard. He was a proud advocate of the Indiana National Guard and still active in his community. We extend our deepest condolences to his family and friends.

