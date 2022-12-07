(WANE) — A recent study by OpenTable revealed Indiana has two restaurants that stand toe-to-toe with the best restaurants in the country.

St. Elmo Steak House in Indianapolis and The Cake Bake Shop’s location in Carmel were the two Indiana restaurants to make OpenTable’s list of the Top 100 restaurants in America in 2022.

St. Elmo Steak House has been around since 1902 and has become known for its steaks, seafood, chops and professional service, according to their website.

The Cake Bake Shop has two locations in Indianapolis and Carmel and offers a wide variety of food from salads, sandwiches and desserts.

OpenTable’s list sifted through over 13 million verified reviews, meaning only those who book reservations via OpenTable and dine can leave reviews that were considered for the list.