INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) — United States Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg announced Thursday Indiana received $19.5 million for two projects from the Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) program.

“We are so proud to support so many outstanding infrastructure projects in communities large and small, modernizing America’s transportation systems to make them safer, more affordable, more accessible and more sustainable,” Buttigieg said.

One of the projects to receive funding is the Ridge Road Complete Streets Project, which will provide $17.1 million to Munster, Indiana in order to change 1.3 miles of Ridge Road traffic lanes from five to three.

These changes stem from over 600 crashes that happened on Ridge Road from 2016 to 2020.

The other project to receive funding is the Market District Improvement Planning Project, which will give $2.4 million to South Bend, Indiana to cover various infrastructure renovations.

In order to receive funding, projects were evaluated on several criteria, including safety and environmental sustainability, among other factors.