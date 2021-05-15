2 Indiana counties lifting mask orders with new CDC guidance

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Two Indiana counties are lifting their local mask mandates after federal health officials eased mask-wearing guidance for those fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

The health departments for the counties that include South Bend and Bloomington are rescinding those local orders, while Indianapolis officials are keeping the city’s mask mandate in place.

The St. Joseph County health officer says he remains concerned about many unvaccinated people remaining vulnerable to coronavirus infection. The CDC reports Indiana has the country’s 12th lowest rate with about 31% of all people fully vaccinated.