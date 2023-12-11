INDIANAPOLIS (WXIN) — Two Indiana cities were ranked among the best 50 cities in the entire United States in a report from Money.

Central Indiana Hoosiers might not be surprised to find that Carmel, located in Hamilton County just north of Indianapolis, made the list of best cities in the United States. Carmel is no stranger to being named one of the best cities in the country with Livability recently including Carmel (as well as Fishers) among their list of the top 100 places to live in the United States earlier this year.

Money named Carmel 19th out of 50 best cities across the U.S.

Money pointed out the Monon Trial as one of the highlights for Carmel along with “exciting local sites” that include the Carmel Arts and Design district, the Hamilton County Center for the Performing Arts and the equally award-winning Christkindlmarkt.

The other Indiana city found to be among the best cities in the United States, according to Money, included Jeffersonville in southern Indiana. Jeffersonville, which lies across the river from Louisville, was ranked 49th in the report.

As part of Money’s report, the online magazine surveyed cities across the United States that had a population of at least 20,000 people, had a population that was at least 85% racially diverse and that had a median household income of at least 85% of the state median.

From there, Money said they broke down 1,370 different cities using factors such as cost of living, diversity, economic opportunity, education, fun and amenities, health and safety, housing market, income and personal finance, and quality of life.

Money then narrowed down the 125 remaining cities to find the top 50 in the country.

Who ended up ranking number one overall?

Atlanta, Georgia, took home the crown for best place to live in the United States.