2 Indiana bus assembly plants to close, costing 190 jobs

NAPPANEE, Ind. (AP) — A British bus maker plans to close two bus assembly plants in northern Indiana early next year, costing nearly 200 workers their jobs.

Alexander Dennis Inc.’s parent, NFI Group Inc., announced that it would close a factory in Nappanee that has 168 workers, and another in Peru with 24 workers, between February and May.

The Elkhart Truth reports that Alexander Dennis is a British bus maker with plants in multiple countries.

It was sold in 2019 to NFI Group, which announced in July that it would close its Alexander Dennis manufacturing locations in North America, which include the two Indiana plants and one in Ontario, Canada.