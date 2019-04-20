2 hospitalized after accidental shooting

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

GREENCASTLE, Ind. - Two people, including a juvenile, have been hospitalized following an accidental shooting in Putnam County.

Investigators say that the juvenile was visiting with grandparents when they asked about their grandfather's handgun and if they could go shoot it. The grandpa reportedly told the juvenile that they could at a later time.

The juvenile went into the grandparent's bedroom, found the gun and chambered a round. The grandfather entered the room and attempted to take the gun, but a shot was fired.

The bullet went through the grandfather's left hand and struck the juvenile in the right leg.

Authorities were alerted, but the grandfather took the juvenile and himself to the Putnam County Hospital to receive medical treatment. The juvenile was later transported by ambulance to Riley Children's Hospital in Indianapolis.