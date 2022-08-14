BROWN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – Indiana Conservation Officers are investigating a dirt bike crash that seriously injured an adult and two minors Saturday in Brown County.

Around 12:30 p.m., officers were dispatched to an area near the 8200 block of Highland Drive for an accident with serious injuries.

The initial investigation revealed 30-year-old Cody Cooper was operating a dirt bike with a juvenile passenger in a wooded area when they collided with a second dirt bike being operated by a juvenile.

All three involved had serious injuries and were flown to hospitals in Indianapolis.

Officers noted both of the minors were wearing helmets at the time of the crash.