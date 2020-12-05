2 die after pulled from car in central Indiana pond

LAWRENCE, Ind. (AP) — Two people have died after being pulled from a car in a pond in central Indiana.
The accident occurred Friday evening in Lawrence. Lawrence Fire Media Relations Officer Marc Hickson says divers found the car upside down in the pond.
He says both people were taken to local hospitals in critical condition where they later died.
Their identities haven’t been released. It’s not clear how the car ended up in the pond.
