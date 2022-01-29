2 deputies dead after cop car hits utility pole

CLINTON COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – A sheriff’s deputy and jail deputy are dead after the police car they were in hit a pole overnight.

Deputy Noah Rainey was on his way to assist another officer in Clinton County early Saturday morning when, for an unknown reason, his car left the road and hit a utility pole. Jail Deputy Dane Northcutt was in the passenger seat for a ride-along.

Just after 1:30 a.m., Indiana State Police and Carroll County Sheriff’s Department came upon the single-vehicle double fatal crash on SR 26 near Washington Street in Sedalia. The initial investigation revealed a Rossville Deputy Town Marshal tried to conduct a traffic stop on SR 26, but the vehicle kept going for a few miles before stopping, so the town marshal requested assistance.

Deputy Rainey headed to assist, driving an issued Carroll County Sheriff’s Department Dodge Charger, with the jail deputy. They were almost there when the car left the road and hit a pole.

Other officers came to the crash and provided medical aid. Despite lifesaving efforts, Deputy Rainey and Jail Deputy Northcutt were pronounced dead at the scene of the crash. Both of them proudly served their community through the sheriff’s department.

The Indiana State Police extends heartfelt condolences to both of their families, friends, and the Carroll County Sheriff’s Department.