FARMERSBURG, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Severe storms sweeping through the Wabash Valley on Friday night caused extensive damage in both Illinois and Indiana.

Indiana State Police Sgt. Matt Ames confirmed to WTWO/WAWV that two deaths happened.

Ames also said the Sullivan County 911 system was down and asked that people with emergencies call ISP at 765-653-4114.

Serious damage was seen in the town of Sullivan, IN by WTWO/WAWV reporters on the scene. Significant damage also occurred in the Robinson area of Crawford County, IL, where rescues were being conducted amid damaged homes and downed trees as a WTWO/WAWV reporter was on scene.

Lincoln Trail College reported the school’s Crisp Center in Crawford County was destroyed Friday, but confirmed there was no one in the building when the storm hit.

LTC's Crisp Center was severely damaged by a passing storm Friday, March 31, 2023



















“Lincoln Trail College’s Crisp Center was destroyed by severe weather on March 31,” an emailed statement from the college read. “Nobody was in the building at the time of the storm and there have been no injuries reported. The Crisp Center houses LTC’s Telecom program and is approximately one mile south of its campus.

“There is no known damage to the main campus of Lincoln Trail College.”

Dana Winklepleck took to Facebook Live Saturday morning to show viewers the damage in the Sullivan area.

