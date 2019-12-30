2 dead in incident at Lafayette gas station

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WANE) — Two people killed in an incident at a Lafayette gas station Sunday evening.

Police were called around 7:15 p.m. to the Family Express gas station at 3105 Old IN 25, on the north-east side of Lafayette, on a report of shots fired there.

Officers arrived and found one person dead inside the station, and an “armed suspect” outside, by the gas pumps. According to a news release from Indiana State Police, deputies with the Tippecanoe County Sheriff’s Department “attempted to detain the subject and shots were fired,” and the suspect was killed.

No other information was released. It’s not clear if the suspect was shot by deputies or if the suspect shot themselves.

State police said in the release that the investigation was “ongoing” and no additional information would be released at this time.