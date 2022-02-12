JENNINGS COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – A driver and their passenger are dead after a three-vehicle head-on crash Friday morning on US 50 in western Jennings County.

Troopers responded just after 8 a.m. and found that a 2012 Chevrolet Cruze, driven by Halle Elliott, 19, of Louisville, Kentucky was traveling eastbound on US 50 near County Road 575 West between Seymour and North Vernon in Jennings County.

For an unknown reason, Elliott’s car crossed the center line into the path of a westbound 2014 Freightliner semi-trailer, driven by Jacob Hyman, 28, of North Vernon.

Elliott’s car hit the back of Hyman’s trailer. The collision caused Elliott’s car to turn sideways into the path of an oncoming 2019 Ford Edge being driven by Robert Keener, 54, of North Vernon. The front of Keener’s SUV hit the passenger side of Elliott’s car, which then flipped and came to rest off the north side of the road.

Elliott and her front-seat passenger, Skyler Short, 20, of Hanover were both pronounced dead at the scene by the Jennings County Coroner’s Office. Hyman and Keener were not injured in the crash.

The investigation is ongoing by the Indiana State Police-Versailles Post Crash Reconstruction Team. Toxicology results are pending.

US 50 was closed for about four hours that morning to investigate and clean up the scene.