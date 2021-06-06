2 dead following plane crash in Montgomery County

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ind. — Two people are dead after a plane crashed in a cornfield two miles east of Darlington, Indiana, according to authorities.

At 10:02 a.m. the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Department received a call about the crashed plane. First responders on the scene requested assistance from Indiana State Police.

The Indiana State Police are working with the Federal Aviation Administration to investigate the crash. Two individuals were prounced dead at the scene.

Police were called to the area of SR 47 and CR 800 shortly before 10:30 a.m. Sunday in response to the crash.

The identities of the deceased have not yet been released.

This is a developing story and will be updated once more information is available.