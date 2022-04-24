LAFAYETTE, Ind. (CBS) – Developing this evening, two men are dead and four others are wounded after a shooting at the Romney Meadows apartment complex.

It happened a little after 4 Sunday morning.

Lafayette Police says a crowd of over one hundred people had assembled for a large block party.

A fight occurred inside one of the apartments, and it resulted in shots being fired, killing two.

Tippecanoe County Coroner Carrie Costello confirmed both of the people who died are men, but she has not released official identifications for either of them.

She is in the process of notifying next of kin.

Costello says the autopsies will take place Monday morning. The investigation is still ongoing.

Lafayette Police is asking anyone with information about the shootings to contact the Lafayette Police Department at 765-807-1200.