2 dead, 2 critical after SUV enters northern Indiana pond

(AP) Northern Indiana authorities say two people drowned and two others were left hospitalized in critical condition after an SUV plunged into a pond.

Mishawaka firefighters called the scene Tuesday afternoon pulled one adult and three juveniles from the fully submerged SUV after it entered a retention pond in the city just east of South Bend.

St. Joseph County’s coroner says two crash victims who were pronounced dead had died from drowning.

The two others remained in critical condition.

Local roads were icy Tuesday afternoon, but officials are still investigating what caused the SUV to enter the pond.