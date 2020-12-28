2 children hurt in crash as Carmel robbery suspect flees police

Indiana

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CARMEL, Ind. (AP) — Two young children have been hurt after the vehicle they were riding in crashed as the driver fled police in suburban Indianapolis.

Police say that Carmel officers responding to a report of an armed robbery at a pharmacy attempted to stop the vehicle Saturday evening as it sped from the area.

The driver crashed on the property of a golf course and ran away, leaving another man and two children — ages six and one — in the vehicle.

The children were not wearing seat belts or in car safety seats. They were taken to a hospital with minor injuries.

The driver later was arrested.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss