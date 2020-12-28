2 children hurt in crash as Carmel robbery suspect flees police

CARMEL, Ind. (AP) — Two young children have been hurt after the vehicle they were riding in crashed as the driver fled police in suburban Indianapolis.
Police say that Carmel officers responding to a report of an armed robbery at a pharmacy attempted to stop the vehicle Saturday evening as it sped from the area.
The driver crashed on the property of a golf course and ran away, leaving another man and two children — ages six and one — in the vehicle.
The children were not wearing seat belts or in car safety seats. They were taken to a hospital with minor injuries.
The driver later was arrested.
