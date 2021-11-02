2 charged in connection with 7-year-old’s crosswalk death in Indianapolis

Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Two people face charges in connection with a crash in Indianapolis that left a 7-year-old pedestrian dead and seriously injured her mother and a crossing guard.

Prosecutors say 21-year-old Torrell King and a 17-year-old female were charged. King faces felony charges including reckless homicide. Police say the teenager didn’t have a valid driver’s license and faces charges including reckless homicide and related to operating a vehicle while intoxicated.

Court documents didn’t show an attorney for King. A listed number for him could not be located Monday.

