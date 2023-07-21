MUNCIE, Ind. — Two Muncie residents are facing felony charges after a mother was found dead by her 2-year-old child after a suspected heroin overdose.

Di Morriea Turner and Brittney Say, both 23, were arrested on Thursday on charges of dealing a narcotic drug resulting in death, a Level 1 felony, along with Level 6 felony counts of maintaining a common nuisance and possession of a legend drug.

According to court documents, police arrived at Carriage House Apartments in Muncie on July 15 at 4:10 a.m. where first responders found an unconscious Julie Harding who was declared dead on scene. Harding was reportedly located by her young child.

Court documents reveal an “off-white substance” was found on her body that was consistent with heroin.

An investigation into Harding’s death uncovered that she visited a home on N. Elm Street the day before she overdosed. Police searched the home on July 20 and took both Turner and Say into custody.

Say reportedly confirmed to police that Harding visited the Elm Street home on July 14. Say also reportedly admitted to police that Turner deals heroin from the Elm Street home, according to court documents.

Court documents state that police found messages on Harding’s phone where she contacted Say to facilitate narcotics transactions.

Police said that a search of the home uncovered three grams of a white rectangular tablet imprinted with XANAX along with an undetermined amount of a nerve blocker prescriptions.

Court documents also reveal that police surveillance conducted on the Elm Street home on July 16 captured Turner making three different hand-to-hand transactions at the front of the residence.

If convicted, Turner and Say could face between 20 and 40 years in prison for a Level 1 felony.