TIPTON COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – One man died and two others were injured Friday after crashing into a semitrailer carrying farm equipment on a rural road in Tipton County.

Police responded around 5:43 p.m., and the initial investigation found that a semi carrying a flatbed trailer was backing into a driveway on the side of SR 213.

That’s when a 2004 BMW, driven by 75-year-old Hillard Grimes from Tipton, got closer to the semi. Grimes allegedly did not see the flatbed trailer, which was blocking the northbound lane as it was being backed into the driveway.

Police determined the BMW hit the trailer and farm equipment that was hanging over the side.

Police said Grimes died from his injuries. A juvenile passenger was taken to the hospital for minor abrasions, according to the report.

A Subaru Forester was behind the BMW and police determined the SUV was not able to stop before hitting the same farm equipment. Police said the driver, 52-year-old Rick Lawson, was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

The driver of the semi, 70-year-old Michael Hartley, was not reportedly injured in the crash.

The crash is still under investigation.