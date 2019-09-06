2 Bloomington men arrested after church vandalized

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Two southern Indiana men have been arrested on charges alleging they vandalized a rural church with graffiti including sexual references, satanic symbols and racist comments.

Monroe County Sheriff’s Deputy Tim Pittman says members of the Old Dutch Community Church near Ellettsville discovered it covered with the graffiti on Tuesday.

Surveillance footage from the church showed two men spray-painting the graffiti Monday night.

The Herald Times reports two 25-year-old Bloomington men, Tyler J. Price and Gregory Silvey, have been charged with criminal mischief. Online court records don’t list attorneys who might comment on their behalf.

Deputies say several tips led to Price being identified as a suspect. They say they found 12 cans of spray paint in his car, which also had been seen in the church’s surveillance footage.

