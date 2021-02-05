2 adults, 3 children airlifted to hospital following crash

ROCHESTER, Ind. (WANE) – Two adults and three children were airlifted to a Fort Wayne hospital following a crash Friday evening.

Friday at approximately 6:07 p.m., officers from the Indiana State Police, the Rochester Police Department and the Fulton County Sheriff’s Department responded to a two-vehicle crash on US-31 at Sweetgum Road.

The preliminary crash investigation by Senior Trooper Todd Trottier reports that John Hogan, 43, rural Macy was driving a Toyota Corolla southwest on Sweetgum Road when he failed to yield at a stop sign at the intersection of US-31. The vehicle pulled into the path of a northbound Nissan Sentra driven by Angela Collins, 49, Indianapolis and struck the Corolla in the drivers’ side.

Collins and Hogan were both airlifted from the scene to a Fort Wayne hospital. Their conditions have not been released.

Officers report that there were three passengers in the Nissan who were all children. Two boys, ages five and eight, and a female child whose age has yet to be determined. All three of the children were flown from the crash scene to a Fort Wayne hospital. Their conditions have not been released.

The crash is still under investigation. At this time neither the use of alcohol nor narcotics is suspected as having contributed to the crash.

Trottier was assisted at the crash scene by the Fulton County Sheriff’s Department, the Rochester Fire Department, Lutheran EMS, Lutheran Medical Helicopter, Samaritan Medical Helicopter and the Rochester Police Department.