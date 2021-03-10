2/3 of Indiana now ‘blue’ in latest COVID-19 county map, including Allen County

INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) — Two-thirds of Indiana counties have low COVID-19 community spread, according to the state’s latest metrics map.

The Indiana Department of Health on Wednesday updated its county infection map, which assigns a color (blue to yellow to orange to red) to each county based on weekly cases per 100,000 residents and the county’s positivity rate.

This week, 61 counties are in blue – the lowest metric for community spread. Thirty counties are yellow, and one – Tipton County in central Indiana, is orange. Allen County has turned to blue status.

Last week, 51 Indiana counties were blue and the rest were yellow. No counties were orange or red. In northeast Indiana, LaGrange, Noble, Kosciusko, Wabash, Grant, Blackford and Jay counties were all blue.

Also Wednesday, the Indiana Department of Health reported 863 new COVID-19 cases, and 16 more deaths tied to the virus. All told, 669,164 Indiana residents are known to have had the novel coronavirus, and 12,350 Hoosiers have died from COVID-19.

Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb will hold his weekly coronavirus briefing Wednesday at 2:30 p.m. You can watch the briefing live on air or on wane.com.