INDIANAPOLIS — Federal authorities led an operation Thursday morning where they raided multiple sites around the Indianapolis area.

During Friday morning’s press conference they confirmed 19 individuals were charged in a series of four federal indictments on drug trafficking and illegal firearm possession charges. Agencies are also searching for three more fugitives they named including; Joaquin Carranza, Jaraughn Bertram and Jordan Sumner. Their mugshots are seen below.

Joaquin Carranza mugshot (ATF Columbus Field Division) Jaraughn Bertram mugshot (ATF Columbus Field Division) Jordan Sumner mugshot (ATF Columbus Division)

“I would say to these three individuals that are out there, turn yourself in,” said Zachary Myers, United States Attorney, Southern District of Indiana. “Come in safely. So, I encourage you to turn yourself in, but know we are not waiting for that and we’re going to come find you.”

According to court documents and information presented in open court, Jaraughn Bertram and Deondre Perry allegedly led drug trafficking organizations in Central Indiana that trafficked significant quantities of fentanyl and methamphetamine from Arizona to Indianapolis, Anderson and Muncie areas. The organizations allegedly possessed and used firearms, including weapons that had been converted into fully automatic firearms to further their drug trafficking activities.

Investigators said much of the fentanyl was manufactured in Mexico by two main drug cartels. Many of the drugs were sent through US mail from Arizona to Central Indiana.

During this year-long investigation, law enforcement seized the following contraband and proceeds of the alleged criminal activity:

Over 32.8 kilograms (72.3 pounds) of fentanyl, or over 320,000 fentanyl pills

Over 53.5 kilograms (117.9 pounds) of methamphetamine

Over 205.6 kilograms (453.2 pounds) of marijuana

113 firearms

60 machinegun conversion devices

Over $521,000 in cash

If convicted, each defendant faces up to life in federal prison.

The operation involved the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) and the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA). It spanned from as far north as 116th Street down to Southgreen Drive just north of I-465 on the city’s south side.

Federal agents also raided locations from Cumberland on the far east side to Raceway Road on the city’s west side.

Though many people were afraid to speak on camera to FOX59 crews, other neighbors in the local area expressed they were grateful things were being done to keep Indy’s streets safe pointing out the “work is just beginning.”

Law enforcement personnel at an illegal gun raid scene on June 22, 2023

“It is bad for the community that this stuff happens ya know. Especially for neighborhoods and stuff,” an anonymous man stated. “It’s hard to come out here at 6 a.m. with SWAT and stuff like that and not disturb the neighbors and stuff like that.”

If you have any information on the three individuals that remain at large authorities ask that you contact 1 (888) ATF-TIPS or crime stoppers at (317) 262-TIPS. There is a $15,000 award for information leading to an arrest, $5,000 for each fugitive.