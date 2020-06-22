18-year-old left brain dead after crash

MARION, Ind. (WANE) — An 18-year-old was pronounced brain dead following a crash in Marion County on Saturday.

It was just before 10:30 a.m. Saturday when Marion Police were called to the intersection of 4th and Butler Avenue on a report of an crash. Officers found a vehicle crashed with two teenagers inside.

The driver, 18-year-old Katelynn Maynus, was found unresponsive and was airlifted to a Fort Wayne hospital. Maynus was pronounced brain dead at the hospital, the police department said.

The passenger, a 17-year-old from La Fontaine, was found responsive and was transported to a Marion hospital. She was treated for leg pain and has since been released.

Witnesses said the car was was speeding, ran through the stop sign and hit a semi. The semi driver, Bridget Neal from Fort Wayne, told officers that she tried to get out of the way when she noticed the vehicle was not slowing down. When that was unsuccessful, Neal says the vehicle hit the trailer and then the tree.

Marion Police are still investigating the crash.