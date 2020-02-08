18-year-old dies after crash involving tractor-trailer in Knox County

KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — An 18-year-old has died after a crash involving a tractor-trailer on U.S. 41 in Knox County late Friday night.

Indiana State Police said the preliminary investigation shows Evan James Twitty, 18, of Vincennes, failed to yield the right of way for an unknown reason and drove into the path of an incoming tractor-trailer traveling north on U.S. 41.

After impact, the tractor-trailer left the roadway on the east side and overturned. The driver of the tractor-trailer, Paul Brandle, 49, of Hawesville, KY, had to be extricated by fire department personnel.

He was transported to Good Samaritan Hospital in Vincennes where he is currently being treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Twitty was wearing a seat belt, but was pronounced dead at the scene by Knox County Coroner Brian Hagen.