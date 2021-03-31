17-year-old swept over dam in Indianapolis, crews end day 2 of search

MARION COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – Indiana Conservation Officers have joined the search for a teenager who went missing after a water emergency in the White River on Tuesday evening in Indianapolis, the Department of Natural Resources (DNR) announced.

Searchers believe that Kevin Rodriguez, 17, went missing near the area of the 16th Street dam.

Carlos Rameriz, 45, and Rodriguez were at the river working on a canoe when they were swept over the dam, causing the canoe to capsize. The DNR said life jackets were not being worn at the time.

Witnesses helped Rameriz to shore, the DNR said. Rodriguez was last seen by witnesses floating down the river.

Responders with the Indianapolis Fire Department and Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department searched for Rodriquez until calling off the search Tuesday night because of darkness.

The DNR said efforts to find Rodriguez resumed Wednesday morning. Conservation officers and IFD searched upstream and downstream of the area he was last spotted. Shore-based searches on foot, water-based searches by boat, and drone searches by air were used.

The search has been suspended for the evening and will resume Thursday morning, the DNR said.

Anyone who may have observed Rodriguez exiting the water or in the area should contact DNR Law Enforcement Central Dispatch at 812-837-9536.