HAMMOND, Ind. (AP) — A northwestern Indiana youth is facing rape charges for allegedly assaulting a classmate during a school active shooter drill.

The 17-year-old Hammond Morton High School student was charged as an adult with rape, criminal confinement and sexual battery and arrested Wednesday.

The alleged assault occurred Nov. 12 in a darkened room where the youth started touching her breasts and genitals. Court documents say she tried moving away from him and getting him off her, but he was too strong for her. The boy stuck his hands down her pants, then grabbed her and stuck her hands down his pants.

The girl felt she had to stay quiet because of the drill.