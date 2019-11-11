17-year-old lion euthanized at South Bend’s Potawatomi Zoo

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Zoo officials say a 17-year-old lion that was a longtime fixture at a northern Indiana zoo has been euthanized due to chronic age-related conditions.

The male lion, named Tango, was humanely euthanized this past week at the Potawatomi Zoo in South Bend after his condition suddenly worsened.

The South Bend Tribune reports that Tango and his lion brother, Onyo, arrived at the zoo in 2002 when they were 5 months old.

Executive Director Josh Sisk says it’s hard to think about the zoo “without first thinking of our iconic lion brothers.” He says Tango’s passing is a tremendous loss for the community.

Tango was known for sticking his tongue out and his bond with his brother, who’s also showing signs of his age.

Information from: South Bend Tribune, http://www.southbendtribune.com